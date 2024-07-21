US Bancorp DE Has $1.61 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 224.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.42 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

