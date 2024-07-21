US Bancorp DE Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.69.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,190 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $479.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $575.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.99. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

