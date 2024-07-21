US Bancorp DE Sells 552 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 10,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 212,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MDB stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $214.74 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $1,061,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,962,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

