VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 18,220.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 200,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.