Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after buying an additional 140,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,596,000.

Stock Down 1.1 %

VDE opened at $129.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

