Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

