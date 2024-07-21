Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $124.31.
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.
