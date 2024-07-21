Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) CEO Sells $899,500.00 in Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dominick Colangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vericel alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00.

Vericel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,005.99 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vericel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 99.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vericel by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.