Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.58

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and traded as low as $7.57. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 213,846 shares changing hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

