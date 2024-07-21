Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Village Super Market worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Village Super Market by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Village Super Market stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

