Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 61.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 458.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

