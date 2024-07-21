Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.