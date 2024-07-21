Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.01

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 282842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $317.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

