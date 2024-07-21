Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 4.1%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $108.90 and last traded at $108.90. 21,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 264,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Visteon Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 174.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 189.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 25.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

