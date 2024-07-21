Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading Down 2.2%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.11. 5,455,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 15,186,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $6,642,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.6% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 704,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 139,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

