Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1,119.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

