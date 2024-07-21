Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 409,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,033 shares.The stock last traded at $48.66 and had previously closed at $48.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

