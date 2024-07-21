Wedbush Increases BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target to $39.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

BankUnited stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $37.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,542,000 after buying an additional 280,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,639,000 after buying an additional 251,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,427,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,708,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 93,119 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

