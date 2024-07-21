Wedbush Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $77.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $81.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

