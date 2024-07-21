Wedbush Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $19.50

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

