Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $107.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.