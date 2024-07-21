Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $38.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on WERN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $36.44 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,948,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 680,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.