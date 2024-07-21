West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.4 %

WFG opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

