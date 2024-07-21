Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $78.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

