Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $50,928.93. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,946.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 19,469 shares of company stock valued at $430,347 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $23.33 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $821.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $284.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

