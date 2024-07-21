WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Raised by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WEX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in WEX by 2,524.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock worth $1,008,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEX from $246.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

WEX stock opened at $184.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

