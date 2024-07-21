Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.45

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $7.39. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 124,635 shares traded.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.0444 dividend. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

