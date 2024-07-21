Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $358.59

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.59 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.80). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.80), with a volume of 12,579 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of £331.41 million, a PE ratio of 1,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 379.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.79.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

