WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 24,222 shares.The stock last traded at $51.83 and had previously closed at $52.09.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $517.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,129,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 62,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

