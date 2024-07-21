WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.43

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.43 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.93 ($0.44). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 33.57 ($0.44), with a volume of 628,487 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 160,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 115,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

