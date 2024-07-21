WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target Cut to $16.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

KLG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

KLG opened at $15.93 on Friday. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $8,956,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

