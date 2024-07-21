WNS (NYSE:WNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.42-4.68 EPS.

WNS Trading Down 4.4 %

WNS stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WNS. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Stories

