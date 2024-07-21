WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.42-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. WNS also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.420-4.680 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

WNS opened at $55.38 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

