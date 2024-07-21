Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial downgraded Comstock Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 530,090 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.