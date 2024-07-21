Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $174.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

Institutional Trading of Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 49.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 64.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.16. Woodward has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

