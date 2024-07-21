Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down to $230.58

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $230.58, but opened at $219.33. Workday shares last traded at $221.93, with a volume of 450,377 shares.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

