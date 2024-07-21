WP Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $602.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.