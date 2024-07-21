XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,277.34

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,277.34 ($16.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,474 ($19.12). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.80), with a volume of 10,360 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.90) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($18.16) to GBX 1,950 ($25.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPP
XP Power Price Performance
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.