XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,277.34

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,277.34 ($16.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,474 ($19.12). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.80), with a volume of 10,360 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.90) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 1,400 ($18.16) to GBX 1,950 ($25.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

XP Power Price Performance

About XP Power

The company has a market capitalization of £343.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3,222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,475.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,277.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

