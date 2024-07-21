YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $20.19 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

