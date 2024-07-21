Zacks Research Comments on Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Juniper Networks in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR opened at $37.29 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $591,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.