ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.77. 1,005,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,343,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.