10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ TXG opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after buying an additional 693,422 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

