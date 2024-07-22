10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.50. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 202,080 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after buying an additional 693,422 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.