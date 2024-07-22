13,250 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,587.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 207,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

