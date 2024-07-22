13,550 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,318. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.