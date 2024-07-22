23,703 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,491,000 after buying an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 233,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after acquiring an additional 526,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $46.13. 1,166,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

