3,617 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,119. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

