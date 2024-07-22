41,860 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 52.8% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,428 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $191,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 30.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,634 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 74,995 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,133 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,585,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,811,605. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.