4,195 Shares in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.10.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 in the last ninety days.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

