4,280 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.53. 1,961,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,688. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

